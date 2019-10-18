 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo to meet Netanyahu in Israel after Turkey talks

18 Oct, 2019 07:59
US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019. © Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Friday, hours after Turkey agreed with Washington to pause its offensive on Kurdish forces in Syria, Reuters reports.

Israel sees Syria’s Kurds, once US allies, as a counterweight to Islamist insurgents in northern Syria.

Thursday’s truce, brokered in Ankara by a US team including Pompeo and US Vice President Mike Pence, gives Kurdish forces five days to withdraw from a “safe zone” that Turkey had sought to capture.

Pompeo will fly to Brussels later on Friday for a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

