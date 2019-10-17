Syrians unified against Turkish assault, Damascus says

Damascus said on Thursday that Syrians were unified against a cross-border Turkish assault, in its first statement since deploying troops in Kurdish-controlled areas to contain the offensive, AFP reports.

“The Syrian government renews its absolute rejection and strong condemnation of Turkey’s blatant aggression,” state news agency SANA said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. It “affirms the cohesion among Syrians, all Syrians, and their unity, more than ever, under Syria’s national flag.”

The statement accused Ankara of causing “death and destruction” in an offensive that revealed Ankara’s “expansionist aims.”

Damascus on Sunday clinched a deal with Kurdish forces that saw troops deploying in parts of the Kurdish-run northeast, including the key areas of Manbij and Kobane.