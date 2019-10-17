 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrians unified against Turkish assault, Damascus says

17 Oct, 2019 12:29
Syrians unified against Turkish assault, Damascus says
Syrian army soldiers greet people in the town of Ain Issa, Syria, October 14, 2019. © Reuters / SANA

Damascus said on Thursday that Syrians were unified against a cross-border Turkish assault, in its first statement since deploying troops in Kurdish-controlled areas to contain the offensive, AFP reports.

“The Syrian government renews its absolute rejection and strong condemnation of Turkey’s blatant aggression,” state news agency SANA said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. It “affirms the cohesion among Syrians, all Syrians, and their unity, more than ever, under Syria’s national flag.”

The statement accused Ankara of causing “death and destruction” in an offensive that revealed Ankara’s “expansionist aims.”

Damascus on Sunday clinched a deal with Kurdish forces that saw troops deploying in parts of the Kurdish-run northeast, including the key areas of Manbij and Kobane.

