 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan’s civilian casualties at record high in July-September, UN says

17 Oct, 2019 14:11
Get short URL
Afghanistan’s civilian casualties at record high in July-September, UN says
© Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan spiked to a quarterly high of 4,313 from July to September of this year, the UN’s Assistance Mission UNAMA said in a report published on Thursday.

“From 1 July to 30 September 2019, UNAMA documented 4,313 civilian casualties (1,174 deaths and 3,139 injured). This is the highest number of civilian casualties UNAMA has recorded in a single quarter since it began systematic documentation in 2009,” the report said​​​.

The first nine months of 2019 saw 2,563 civilians killed and 5,676 others injured, which is a similar level of violence as in the same period starting from 2014, the year when the US ended its military campaign in the country.

Almost a half of the casualties were caused by bombings, while ground engagements were the second leading cause, followed by airstrikes.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies