Syria will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country - Assad

17 Oct, 2019 13:43
Syria's President Bashar Assad. © Reuters / SANA

Syria will respond to a Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with all legitimate means available, state media quoted President Bashar Assad as saying on Thursday.

The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence met on Thursday to discuss Ankara’s military offensive in northeast Syria, according to Turkey’s presidency.

Pence is expected to urge Turkey to halt its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened heavy sanctions over the operation, Reuters said.

