Turkish op in Syria should be proportionate to announced goals – Russia’s UN envoy

17 Oct, 2019 10:04
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Moscow is aware of Turkey’s concern but urges Ankara to balance its operation in Syria against the announced goals, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said after a closed-door session of the UN Security Council.

The session was convened at the request of five European countries.

“We understand Turkish national security concerns, but we believe that the operation that they are conducting should be proportionate to the aims that they declared,” TASS quoted Nebenzia as saying on Wednesday.

Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring,’ on October 9, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units.

