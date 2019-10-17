 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran, Saudis ‘willing to pursue diplomacy,’ Pakistan says after PM Khan’s trips

17 Oct, 2019 09:38
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, October 13, 2019. © Reuters / Official presidential website

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Iran and Saudi Arabia have indicated a willingness to pursue diplomacy to end their disputes after Pakistan’s prime minister traveled to both countries. Tensions between the rival Middle Eastern states escalated following last month’s attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Qureshi said on Wednesday that both the Saudi and Iranian leadership indicated a willingness to talk after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who traveled to Iran on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, AP reported.

Khan’s mediation efforts come after Washington blamed the September 14 attack on Saudi oil fields on Iran, a charge which Tehran denies. The attack halved the kingdom’s oil production.

Since then, Khan has attempted to play the role of facilitator to arrange talks between Riyadh and Tehran.

