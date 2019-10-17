 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2019 09:30
New European Commission to take office in December, vote on von der Leyen’s team delayed
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president-elect Ursula Von der Leyen in Toulouse, France, October 16, 2019. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau

Ursula von der Leyen will have to wait a bit longer before she takes over as the next European Commission president after the European Parliament delayed a vote on the appointment of her team, AP said.

The EU’s executive arm, which proposes laws and ensures they are implemented throughout the bloc, was initially scheduled to take office November 1, but European lawmakers rejected three proposed candidates, delaying the whole process.

European Parliament president David Sassoli and the chairmen of the various political groups met Wednesday and decided not to include the vote of investiture in the agenda for next week’s plenary session.

Lawmakers are now “willing to vote on time to allow new Commission to start 1st December,” and ask for the “rapid appointment of the new 3 commissioners-designate,” parliament spokesman Jaume Duch tweeted. The delay will allow France, Romania, and Hungary to finalize their candidates after their initial choices were dismissed.

