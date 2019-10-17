Hungary to ‘use force’ to fend off new wave of migrants if Turkey delivers on threat – PM

Hungary would have to “use force” at its southern border with Serbia to protect the EU’s frontier if Turkey delivers on a threat to open the gates for refugees through the Balkans towards Europe, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“If Turkey sets off further hundreds of thousands on top of (existing migrant flows), then we will need to use force to protect the Hungarian border and the Serbian-Hungarian frontier,” Reuters quoted Orban as saying. “I do not wish for anyone that we should need to resort to that.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier this month that the EU should have a dialogue with Turkey despite Ankara’s offensive on Kurdish-led forces in Syria, in order to avoid a fresh wave of migrants coming to Europe.