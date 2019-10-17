 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany won’t deliver any weapons to Turkey – Merkel

17 Oct, 2019 08:21
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, October 17, 2019 © Reuters / Michele Tantussi

Germany will not deliver any weapons to Turkey under current circumstances, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. She added that she had urged Turkey several times to end its military operation in northern Syria, Reuters reports.

“In recent days I have strongly urged Turkey… to end its military operation against the Kurdish military and I’m stressing that again now,” Merkel told Germany’s lower house of parliament.

“It’s a humanitarian drama with huge geopolitical effects so Germany will not deliver any weapons to Turkey under the current conditions,” she added.

