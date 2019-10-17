Germany won’t deliver any weapons to Turkey – Merkel

Germany will not deliver any weapons to Turkey under current circumstances, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. She added that she had urged Turkey several times to end its military operation in northern Syria, Reuters reports.

“In recent days I have strongly urged Turkey… to end its military operation against the Kurdish military and I’m stressing that again now,” Merkel told Germany’s lower house of parliament.

“It’s a humanitarian drama with huge geopolitical effects so Germany will not deliver any weapons to Turkey under the current conditions,” she added.