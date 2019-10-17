 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Ireland’s DUP ‘cannot support’ Brexit deal proposed by Johnson, EU

17 Oct, 2019 07:23
Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Thursday it could not support the Brexit deal being proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union, Reuters reports.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT,” DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds said.

“We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom,” the statement added.

