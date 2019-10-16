Ukraine ‘won’t interfere’ in Trump impeachment probe – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine “will do nothing” in connection with the impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump over allegations he tried to force Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“As the president of Ukraine, I won’t interfere with events in other countries, unlike some others (who) may try (to),” Zelensky told AFP. “We, as Ukraine, will do nothing,” he said.

He made the statement as he met the Ukrainian diaspora in the Latvian capital Riga.

Democrats are seeking to prove Trump sought foreign assistance to boost his reelection chances next year, violating US election laws.