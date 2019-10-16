 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine ‘won’t interfere’ in Trump impeachment probe – Zelensky

16 Oct, 2019 15:54
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © Reuters / Gleb Garanich

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine “will do nothing” in connection with the impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump over allegations he tried to force Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“As the president of Ukraine, I won’t interfere with events in other countries, unlike some others (who) may try (to),” Zelensky told AFP. “We, as Ukraine, will do nothing,” he said.

He made the statement as he met the Ukrainian diaspora in the Latvian capital Riga.

Democrats are seeking to prove Trump sought foreign assistance to boost his reelection chances next year, violating US election laws.

