Turkish police detain nearly 200 for social media posts opposing military op in Syria

16 Oct, 2019 14:45
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkish police have detained nearly 200 people over their social media posts against its military offensive in Syria since the operation began last week, state news agency Anadolu said on Wednesday. Of the 186 people held, 24 have been formally arrested, according to the report.

So far, 78 people were released and 40 were freed under judicial control, while legal proceedings were ongoing for the rest, it said.

The co-presidents of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Sezai Temelli and Pervin Buldan, were among those detained for “terrorist propaganda” against the operation this week.

Turkey launched ‘Operation Peace Spring’ against Kurdish militants in Syria a week ago. It is thought to have widespread support at home, AFP reports. However, the offensive has been widely criticized by the international community, who relied on Kurdish forces to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

