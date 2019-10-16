 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iranian MP accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of attacking tanker in Red Sea

16 Oct, 2019 13:23
Get short URL
Iranian MP accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of attacking tanker in Red Sea
Damage is seen on Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea, October 13, 2019. © Reuters / National Iranian Oil Tanker Company / WANA (West Asia News Agency)

Footage proves last week’s attack on an Iranian oil tanker was carried out by the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, a member of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Wednesday.

The evidence “will be taken to the UN and the Security Council so that those countries behind this terrorist attack would pay for their action,” Abolfazl Hassanbeigi was quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr as saying.

Iranian state TV said on Friday that an Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port of Jeddah. The tanker was set ablaze, destroying two storerooms causing an oil leak into the Red Sea, about 96km (60 miles) from Jeddah, Haaretz reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that “the attack on Iran was a sophisticated, state-sponsored action.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies