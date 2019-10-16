Brexit deal ‘possible but not certain’ – Paris

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday it was possible that Britain and the EU could thrash out a deal on Brexit but the outcome remains uncertain. He said the current intense discussions between the two sides ahead of an EU summit Thursday “appear to be lasting and if this goes on this is positive,” AFP reported.

“It is possible that we will be able to get out of the impasse. But on Brexit it is always uncertain, as there have been incidents and hazards,” the minister told BFM-TV.

European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin told LCI TV that a deal was “possible” and “desirable.”

The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc’s executive arm on Wednesday that “a number of significant issues” remained unresolved in last-ditch talks with Britain, Reuters said, citing European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.