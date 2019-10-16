 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Qatar doesn’t foresee war between US & Iran – defense minister

16 Oct, 2019 09:54
Qatar's Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau

Qatar’s defense minister on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a war between the US and Iran amid rising tensions in the Gulf following attacks on oil tankers, AFP reports.

An ally of Washington, Doha also has good relations with Tehran that has helped it overcome a political and economic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over accusations the kingdom backs the Islamic republic and extremists.

“I don’t see a war in the future between the US and Iran,” said Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah during the Global Security Forum in Doha. “A war will be in no one’s interest,” he said.

