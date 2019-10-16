 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek transfers from overcrowded camps outnumbered by new migrant arrivals

16 Oct, 2019 09:32
View of a camp for refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Samos. © Reuters / Costas Baltas / File Photo

Greece’s eastern islands are struggling to cope with a surge in arrivals of migrants and asylum-seekers that has undermined efforts to ease overcrowding at refugee camps.

The number of people reaching Lesbos, Samos, and other Greeks islands in the eastern Aegean Sea is the highest since the EU reached a €6-billion agreement in 2016 to prevent migrants from leaving the coast of Turkey and heading to the EU, AP said.

Dinghies carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere are reaching the islands despite enhanced patrols by the coast guard, supported by the Greek military, in recent weeks.

The government promised to accelerate transfers to the mainland and expand the network of camps there, but those transfers have so far been outnumbered by new arrivals on the islands.

