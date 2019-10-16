France calls on allies to regroup in Syria, ‘looks to Russia’ as US withdraws – FM

France is calling on European and other members of the coalition fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria to regroup as the US abdicates its leadership role in the region, AP reports.

Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian told BFM television on Wednesday that France is notably now looking to Russia, given their “common interests” in defeating IS in Syria.

The American military withdrawal from northeastern Syria is forcing European leaders to re-examine their alliance with the US in the region, the minister said. France’s “own security is at stake” amid the Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, he added.

Le Drian said that “to accept this invasion” was giving IS “an open door” to return, as the chaos could allow thousands of IS fighters detained by Kurdish forces to escape.