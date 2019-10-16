 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France calls on allies to regroup in Syria, 'looks to Russia' as US withdraws – FM

16 Oct, 2019 08:56
French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

France is calling on European and other members of the coalition fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria to regroup as the US abdicates its leadership role in the region, AP reports.

Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian told BFM television on Wednesday that France is notably now looking to Russia, given their “common interests” in defeating IS in Syria.

The American military withdrawal from northeastern Syria is forcing European leaders to re-examine their alliance with the US in the region, the minister said. France’s “own security is at stake” amid the Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, he added.

Le Drian said that “to accept this invasion” was giving IS “an open door” to return, as the chaos could allow thousands of IS fighters detained by Kurdish forces to escape.

