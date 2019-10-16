 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU ministers fail to agree on talks with Albania, N. Macedonia

16 Oct, 2019 07:50
North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, June 4, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

European Union ministers have failed to reach a consensus on whether to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, amid stiff opposition to the move from France, AP reported.

Apologizing to the citizens of the two Balkans hopefuls, Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Tuesday that “the overwhelming majority” of EU member countries supported the European Commission’s recommendation to start talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the 28-nation EU itself be reformed before it allows more countries to join. He and his EU counterparts will take up the issue at a two-day summit in Brussels starting on Thursday.

