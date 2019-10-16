 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron, Merkel meet to discuss Brexit, Syria before EU summit

16 Oct, 2019 07:42
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 13, 2019. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks on Wednesday with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel for the second time in a week to chart a united front on Brexit, Syria and other issues ahead of this week’s EU summit.

Macron will go into the two-day meeting in Brussels on Thursday still smarting from the rejection of his pick for European commissioner, Sylvie Goulard, AFP reports.

On Wednesday, the French and German governments will also hold a joint ministerial meeting in the southwestern French city of Toulouse to discuss how to move forward with some of the European projects that Macron has championed.

After a dinner with Merkel in Paris on Sunday, Macron warned that Europe could “not afford the luxury of petty quarrels.”

