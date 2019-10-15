Kosovo withdraws application for Interpol membership, waits for new govt

Kosovo has withdrawn its application for Interpol membership as it waits for its new government to be formed. Outgoing PM Ramush Haradinaj has sent a letter to the international law enforcement organization’s General Assembly meeting, which opened Tuesday in Santiago, Chile, AP reported.

The letter requests that the application be postponed until next year, Haradinaj’s press office said.

Kosovo’s application to join Interpol was refused last year, when, in a vote by the existing members, it failed to get the required two-thirds approval. Kosovo’s government then imposed a 100 percent tariff on Serbia's imports.

Serbia does not recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of what it considers to be its breakaway province. The tariff is among the issues that have stalled EU-facilitated talks between them.