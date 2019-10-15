 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi troops take control of Aden’s airport & ports in deal – Yemeni officials

15 Oct, 2019 15:29
Troops of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council in Aden, Yemen, July 23, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

Saudi Arabian troops have taken control of the airport and ports in Yemen's interim capital, Aden, from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, according to Yemeni officials.

They say the move is part of a settlement between President Abdraduh Mansur Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council, which controls Aden, AP reports.

The separatists in southern Shabwa Province also handed over arms to the Saudi-led coalition, paving the way for Hadi’s government to fully control Shabwa and other southern provinces, the officials were quoted as saying.

