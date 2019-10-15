Saudi troops take control of Aden’s airport & ports in deal – Yemeni officials

Saudi Arabian troops have taken control of the airport and ports in Yemen's interim capital, Aden, from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, according to Yemeni officials.

They say the move is part of a settlement between President Abdraduh Mansur Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council, which controls Aden, AP reports.

The separatists in southern Shabwa Province also handed over arms to the Saudi-led coalition, paving the way for Hadi’s government to fully control Shabwa and other southern provinces, the officials were quoted as saying.