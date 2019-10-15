 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s Johnson & NATO’s Stoltenberg say Turkish op in Syria must end

15 Oct, 2019 14:58
Britain's PM Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London, Britain, October 15, 2019. © Reuters / Bradley Page / Pool

Boris Johnson and NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg have agreed that Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needs to end, a spokeswoman for the British PM’s office said on Tuesday.

The prime minister and secretary general both expressed “their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria,” the spokeswoman said after their meeting in London.

Johnson and Stoltenberg “stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognized the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict.”

However, “they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end,” according to the statement.

