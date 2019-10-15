UK’s Johnson & NATO’s Stoltenberg say Turkish op in Syria must end

Boris Johnson and NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg have agreed that Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needs to end, a spokeswoman for the British PM’s office said on Tuesday.

The prime minister and secretary general both expressed “their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria,” the spokeswoman said after their meeting in London.

Johnson and Stoltenberg “stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognized the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict.”

However, “they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end,” according to the statement.