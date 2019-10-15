US-led coalition in Syria confirms it has left Manbij

The US-led coalition in Syria confirmed on Tuesday that it had pulled all of its troops out of the city of Manbij, which is now controlled by government forces. “Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. We are out of Manbij,” a US military spokesman said.

The American troops left the town of Manbij as part of their withdrawal from northeast Syria, according to Col. Myles B. Caggins.

His tweet came hours after Syrian state media reported that government forces have moved into the center of Manbij where they raised the national flag, AP said.

The flashpoint area housed US outposts from which they patrolled the region since 2017 to deter a confrontation between Turkey and Kurdish fighters.