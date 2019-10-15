 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-led coalition in Syria confirms it has left Manbij

15 Oct, 2019 13:52
US-led coalition in Syria confirms it has left Manbij
Cars pass under a road sign that shows the direction to Manbij city, at the entrance of Manbij, Syria, October 15, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

The US-led coalition in Syria confirmed on Tuesday that it had pulled all of its troops out of the city of Manbij, which is now controlled by government forces. “Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. We are out of Manbij,” a US military spokesman said.

The American troops left the town of Manbij as part of their withdrawal from northeast Syria, according to Col. Myles B. Caggins.

His tweet came hours after Syrian state media reported that government forces have moved into the center of Manbij where they raised the national flag, AP said.

The flashpoint area housed US outposts from which they patrolled the region since 2017 to deter a confrontation between Turkey and Kurdish fighters.

