 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Syrian army gains full control of Manbij – Russian military

15 Oct, 2019 10:52
Get short URL
Syrian army gains full control of Manbij – Russian military
A Kurdish checkpoint is seen near Manbij, Syria, October 15, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

The Syrian Arab Army has established full control over the city of Manbij and nearby settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian military police continue to patrol the northwestern borders of Manbij District along the line of engagement of the Syrian and Turkish armed forces, TASS reported. “Cooperation with the Turkish side” has also been established, according to the statement.

Manbij, which is located some 85km east of Aleppo, was liberated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in August 2016. The city had earlier been an outpost for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

On October 9, Turkey launched a new military campaign in northern Syria dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring.’

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies