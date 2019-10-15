Syrian army gains full control of Manbij – Russian military

The Syrian Arab Army has established full control over the city of Manbij and nearby settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian military police continue to patrol the northwestern borders of Manbij District along the line of engagement of the Syrian and Turkish armed forces, TASS reported. “Cooperation with the Turkish side” has also been established, according to the statement.

Manbij, which is located some 85km east of Aleppo, was liberated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in August 2016. The city had earlier been an outpost for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

On October 9, Turkey launched a new military campaign in northern Syria dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring.’