Poland’s ruling PiS party wins narrow majority in parliament – final vote count

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party secured a narrow majority in the lower house of parliament in Sunday’s general election, according to the final result count announced by the Electoral Commission on Monday.

The Commission said the socially conservative but economically left-leaning PiS secured 235 seats in the 460-seat legislature.

However, PiS expects delays to its legislative agenda after the party lost its majority in the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

Throughout the campaign, PiS told voters that business and cultural elites should be replaced with people who espouse patriotic values, Reuters reports. The main opposition grouping in the country is the centrist Civic Coalition.