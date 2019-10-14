Spanish Supreme Court issues European arrest warrant for former Catalonia head Puigdemont

Spain’s Supreme Court in has issued an European arrest warrant for the former head of Catalonia’s regional government, Carles Puigdemont. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

In July 2018, the Spanish court dropped a warrant after Germany refused to extradite him.

The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, triggering protests across the region.

Puigdemont described the prison sentences as an “atrocity.”