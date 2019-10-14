 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spanish Supreme Court issues European arrest warrant for former Catalonia head Puigdemont

14 Oct, 2019 12:59
Get short URL
Spanish Supreme Court issues European arrest warrant for former Catalonia head Puigdemont
Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. © Reuters / Clement Rossignol

Spain’s Supreme Court in has issued an European arrest warrant for the former head of Catalonia’s regional government, Carles Puigdemont. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

In July 2018, the Spanish court dropped a warrant after Germany refused to extradite him.

The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, triggering protests across the region.

Puigdemont described the prison sentences as an “atrocity.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies