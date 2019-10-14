EU must consider Turkish arms embargo – French FM

European Union foreign ministers must again condemn Turkey’s offensive in Syria and call for an arms embargo on Ankara, France’s top diplomat said on Monday.

“This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The EU must also request that the United States hold a meeting of the coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Le Drian added. “France expects from this meeting… a specific demand to end the offensive,” according to the minister.