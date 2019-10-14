 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU must consider Turkish arms embargo – French FM

14 Oct, 2019 07:39
French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov / File Photo

European Union foreign ministers must again condemn Turkey’s offensive in Syria and call for an arms embargo on Ankara, France’s top diplomat said on Monday.

“This offensive is going to cause serious humanitarian devastation,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The EU must also request that the United States hold a meeting of the coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Le Drian added. “France expects from this meeting… a specific demand to end the offensive,” according to the minister.

