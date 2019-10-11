 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit deal may be possible, no guarantee of success – EU’s Tusk

11 Oct, 2019 11:23
European Council President Donald Tusk.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that the latest round of Brexit talks carried no guarantee of success and time was “practically up.” However, he said that “even the slightest chance must be used.”

Tusk said he had previously told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that unless a workable solution came from London by Friday, he would announce that a deal was all but impossible at the October 17-18 summit of all EU leaders.

The European Council head said he had received a positive signals from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal was “still possible” after Varadkar met Johnson on Thursday, Reuters reported.

