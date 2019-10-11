Brexit deal may be possible, no guarantee of success – EU’s Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that the latest round of Brexit talks carried no guarantee of success and time was “practically up.” However, he said that “even the slightest chance must be used.”

Tusk said he had previously told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that unless a workable solution came from London by Friday, he would announce that a deal was all but impossible at the October 17-18 summit of all EU leaders.

The European Council head said he had received a positive signals from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal was “still possible” after Varadkar met Johnson on Thursday, Reuters reported.