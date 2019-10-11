100,000 people displaced in NE Syria after Turkish incursion – UN

Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number staying in shelters and schools following this week’s Turkish military incursion in the region, the UN said on Friday.

The autonomous Kurdish administration in northeast Syria said it started evacuating a camp housing 7,000 displaced people to protect them from Turkish shelling, AFP reported.

The Mabroka camp, 12km (7 miles) south of the border, was hit by shelling “which posed a direct threat to the lives of more than 7,000 displaced people,” according to the statement.

The civilians are due to be transferred to a camp known as Arisha, which is located further south in a region that has not been targeted by Turkey.