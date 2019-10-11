 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
100,000 people displaced in NE Syria after Turkish incursion – UN

11 Oct, 2019 15:59
Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number staying in shelters and schools following this week’s Turkish military incursion in the region, the UN said on Friday.

The autonomous Kurdish administration in northeast Syria said it started evacuating a camp housing 7,000 displaced people to protect them from Turkish shelling, AFP reported.

The Mabroka camp, 12km (7 miles) south of the border, was hit by shelling “which posed a direct threat to the lives of more than 7,000 displaced people,” according to the statement.

The civilians are due to be transferred to a camp known as Arisha, which is located further south in a region that has not been targeted by Turkey.

