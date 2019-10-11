US ambassador to EU to testify on Thursday, won’t share documents

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, will testify before the committees leading an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on October 17, complying with House Democrats’ subpoena, Reuters quoted his lawyers as saying on Friday.

Sondland was initially scheduled to testify before the House committees on Tuesday and had flown from Brussels to do so, but was blocked by the Trump administration from appearing.

“Notwithstanding the State Department’s current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees’ subpoena,” the lawyers said.

Sondland is not authorized to release the documents the House committees have sought, they said, adding that Sondland hopes the material will be shared with the committees before his Thursday appearance.