Cargo plane carrying president Tshisekedi’s staff crashes in Congo

11 Oct, 2019 12:29
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri

A cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in eastern Congo on Thursday, and all eight passengers and crew are feared dead, Reuters quoted a presidential adviser as saying on Friday.

The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi’s driver, a logistics manager, and some soldiers, was headed from Goma to the capital, Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, according to the civil aviation authority.

Debris of the plane has been found but the passengers are still missing, adviser Vidiye Tshimanga said.

Hundreds of Tshisekedi supporters reportedly hit the streets of Kinshasa after the news broke on Friday morning, fearing that the plane crash had been some kind of failed coup attempt against Tshisekedi.

