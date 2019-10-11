Arsonists target Turkish embassy vehicle in Berlin

Unidentified arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to Turkey's embassy in the German capital early on Friday, according to officials.

A vehicle with diplomatic plates, which was parked on a street in central Berlin, was completely destroyed in the fire, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Earlier this week, supporters of Syrian Kurdish militias had threatened to carry out “radical protests and violent attacks” against Turkey’s ongoing ‘Operation Peace Spring’ in northern Syria, Anadolu reported.

Ankara’s embassy has called on the German authorities to increase security measures and conduct a full investigation into the incident.