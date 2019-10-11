Arsonists target Turkish embassy vehicle in Berlin

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stabbing in Manchester shopping mall leaves four injured - reports
11 Oct, 2019 11:00
Protesters take part in a demonstration organised by a group calling itself "Erdogan Not Welcome" during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin, Germany, September 28, 2018. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

Unidentified arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to Turkey's embassy in the German capital early on Friday, according to officials.

A vehicle with diplomatic plates, which was parked on a street in central Berlin, was completely destroyed in the fire, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Earlier this week, supporters of Syrian Kurdish militias had threatened to carry out “radical protests and violent attacks” against Turkey’s ongoing ‘Operation Peace Spring’ in northern Syria, Anadolu reported.

Ankara’s embassy has called on the German authorities to increase security measures and conduct a full investigation into the incident.

