 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stabbing in Manchester shopping mall leaves four injured - reports
HomeNewsline

Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey – parliament

11 Oct, 2019 10:47
Get short URL
Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey – parliament
© Reuters / TT News Agency / Jessica Gow

Sweden will push for a European Union weapons embargo against Turkey at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided on Friday, according to a state radio report.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday condemned Turkey’s military offensive in northeastern Syria.

“It violates international law, destabilizes the situation and risks having great humanitarian consequences, not the least for the Kurds,” she said on Twitter. The United Nations Security Council must immediately address the issue, the foreign minister added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies