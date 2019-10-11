Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey – parliament

Sweden will push for a European Union weapons embargo against Turkey at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided on Friday, according to a state radio report.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday condemned Turkey’s military offensive in northeastern Syria.

“It violates international law, destabilizes the situation and risks having great humanitarian consequences, not the least for the Kurds,” she said on Twitter. The United Nations Security Council must immediately address the issue, the foreign minister added.