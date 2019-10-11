 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Oct, 2019 10:24
EU’s Tusk warns Ankara’s actions in Syria may lead to humanitarian catastrophe
European Council President Donald Tusk and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria, March 26, 2018. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday Ankara must understand the EU’s concerns that Turkey’s actions in Syria may lead to a humanitarian crisis.

“We will never accept that refugees are weaponized and used to blackmail us. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s threats of yesterday are totally out of place,” Reuters quoted Tusk as saying in Nicosia.

Turkey’s security concerns should be addressed through political and diplomatic means, Tusk said. “A military intervention will only make matters worse. Instead of creating stability, it will create even more instability in the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering, cause further displacement.”

Turkey is formally aspiring to join the EU despite the bloc’s mounting criticism of Ankara’s human rights record.

