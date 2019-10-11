 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German synagogue gunman admits to shooting, anti-Semitic motive – reports

11 Oct, 2019 08:41
The man accused of killing two people in a gun attack near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has admitted to the crime and to having a far-right, anti-Semitic motivation, German media reported on Friday.

Stephan B., who published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to a judge at Germany's federal court of justice, according to Reuters.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said earlier that a shooting in eastern Germany was anti-Semitic. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht vowed to get tougher on online platforms if they carry threats or material that incites hatred.

