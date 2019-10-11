German synagogue gunman admits to shooting, anti-Semitic motive – reports

The man accused of killing two people in a gun attack near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle has admitted to the crime and to having a far-right, anti-Semitic motivation, German media reported on Friday.

Stephan B., who published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to a judge at Germany's federal court of justice, according to Reuters.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said earlier that a shooting in eastern Germany was anti-Semitic. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht vowed to get tougher on online platforms if they carry threats or material that incites hatred.