Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea. The longtime foes, who fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

The prize, worth around $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

“Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.