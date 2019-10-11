 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU summit to discuss Turkey sanctions next week – Paris

11 Oct, 2019 07:55
Get short URL
EU summit to discuss Turkey sanctions next week – Paris
Military vehicles are seen in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

The European Union is to discuss sanctions against Turkey over its action in Syria, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

“It will be debated next week at the European council,” de Montchalin said on France Inter radio. “Obviously, it’s on the table.”

“We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies