‘Patience has limits’: N. Korea threatens to reconsider steps to build trust with US

10 Oct, 2019 09:40
North Korea said on Thursday its patience has limits and it could reverse steps to build trust with the US. Pyongyang also criticized a UN Security Council call for it to cease its weapons programs and denounced a US missile test, Reuters said.

The five European members of the UN Security Council met on Tuesday to urge North Korea “to take concrete steps” towards giving up its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said “there is no law that anything we have refrained from so far will continue indefinitely,” according to KCNA.

The spokesman denounced the UN Security Council’s “unfair” taking up of the issue of North Korea’s self-defense. “The fact… is prompting us to reconsider the crucial pre-emptive steps we have taken to build trust with the US,” he said.

