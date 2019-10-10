 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denmark to set up temporary border control at Swedish border

10 Oct, 2019 08:54
Denmark will set up temporary border controls at the Swedish border starting next month, Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The move comes after two Swedes were charged with being involved in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in August, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time that the government was considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden.

Denmark is connected to Sweden via the Oresund bridge across a 16-km (10-mile) strait. Thousands of citizens from the two countries commute across the border daily by train and car. Both countries are members of the European Union.

