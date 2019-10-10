Denmark to set up temporary border control at Swedish border

Denmark will set up temporary border controls at the Swedish border starting next month, Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The move comes after two Swedes were charged with being involved in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in August, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time that the government was considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden.

Denmark is connected to Sweden via the Oresund bridge across a 16-km (10-mile) strait. Thousands of citizens from the two countries commute across the border daily by train and car. Both countries are members of the European Union.