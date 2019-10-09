 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran launches surprise military maneuvers near Turkey border – report

9 Oct, 2019 15:11
Iran has launched a surprise military drill with army special operations forces near the country’s border with Turkey, AP reported, citing state television.

The exercise comes amid Iran’s opposition to Turkey’s planned invasion of northern Syria against Syrian Kurdish fighters there. The Syrian Kurds were US allies in the war against the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) group.

The report said on Wednesday the drill in Qushchi, in Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province, is overseen by Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of Iran’s army.

The TV didn’t mention the expected Turkish operation nor elaborate on the number of troops taking part in the drill. The area is about 620km, or 385 miles, northwest of Tehran.

