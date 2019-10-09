Trump’s new envoy for Kosovo talks begins 1st visit to region

US President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo has arrived on his first visit to the Balkan region, AP reported.

Richard Grenell also serves as the US ambassador to Germany. On Wednesday, the envoy came to Kosovo and met with President Hashim Thaci. Grenell travels to Serbia on Thursday.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but Serbia and a number of other states reject it.

The White House last week said Grenell will serve as special presidential envoy for peace negotiations between Serbia and its breakaway province. The EU-mediated talks have been stalled over a number of issues.