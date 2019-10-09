 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Trump’s new envoy for Kosovo talks begins 1st visit to region

9 Oct, 2019 14:46
Get short URL
Trump’s new envoy for Kosovo talks begins 1st visit to region
US special envoy Richard Grenell and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci in Pristina, Kosovo, October 9, 2019. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

US President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed special envoy for talks between Serbia and Kosovo has arrived on his first visit to the Balkan region, AP reported.

Richard Grenell also serves as the US ambassador to Germany. On Wednesday, the envoy came to Kosovo and met with President Hashim Thaci. Grenell travels to Serbia on Thursday.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but Serbia and a number of other states reject it.

The White House last week said Grenell will serve as special presidential envoy for peace negotiations between Serbia and its breakaway province. The EU-mediated talks have been stalled over a number of issues.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies