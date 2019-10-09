Macron met spokeswoman of Kurdish-led Syria SDF forces – Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron met on Tuesday with Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to the president’s office.

Macron expressed France’s solidarity with the forces in their fight against Islamic State (Is, formerly ISIS) in the region, the statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was also an opportunity to reiterate that France remains “very worried” about the prospect of a Turkish military operation in Syria, Reuters said, citing Macron’s office.

Ankara is ready to advance into northeast Syria as the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier.