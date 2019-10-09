 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan says Turkey's operation to Northeast Syria has started
Macron met spokeswoman of Kurdish-led Syria SDF forces – Elysee Palace

9 Oct, 2019 12:37
French President Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters / Patrick Seeger / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron met on Tuesday with Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to the president’s office.

Macron expressed France’s solidarity with the forces in their fight against Islamic State (Is, formerly ISIS) in the region, the statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was also an opportunity to reiterate that France remains “very worried” about the prospect of a Turkish military operation in Syria, Reuters said, citing Macron’s office.

Ankara is ready to advance into northeast Syria as the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier.

