Russian MPs to suspend trips to US after FBI interrogated lawmaker in NYC

9 Oct, 2019 11:54
Visits of members of the State Duma, the Russian lower house of parliament, to the US will be suspended until an incident with their colleague Inga Yumasheva is explained, Anastasia Kashevarova, an aide to the Duma speaker, wrote on Telegram Wednesday.

“Our lawmakers will suspend their trips to the USA,” Kashevarova wrote. “Work trips to USA will be suspended until US officials explain why Yumasheva was interrogated by the FBI for an hour at a New York airport, and until they apologize.”

Yumasheva had reportedly arrived in the US to participate in the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum.

