 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US, Japan, S. Korea discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearization

9 Oct, 2019 07:35
Get short URL
US, Japan, S. Korea discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearization
© Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

Officials from the US, Japan, and South Korea have discussed Pyongyang’s denuclearization. US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks in Washington on Tuesday with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, the US State Department said.

They “reaffirmed the importance of continued close… coordination on North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization,” according to the statement.

After nuclear talks with the US in Sweden broke down on Saturday, North Korea said it has “no intention” to continue unless the US takes steps to end hostilities.

The North walked away from the talks saying it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington. The US said the discussions were “good,” adding that it is willing to meet again later this month.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies