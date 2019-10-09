US, Japan, S. Korea discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearization

Officials from the US, Japan, and South Korea have discussed Pyongyang’s denuclearization. US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks in Washington on Tuesday with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, the US State Department said.

They “reaffirmed the importance of continued close… coordination on North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization,” according to the statement.

After nuclear talks with the US in Sweden broke down on Saturday, North Korea said it has “no intention” to continue unless the US takes steps to end hostilities.

The North walked away from the talks saying it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington. The US said the discussions were “good,” adding that it is willing to meet again later this month.