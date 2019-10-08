 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemn ‘unacceptable’ gas exploration by Turkey

8 Oct, 2019 14:37
Get short URL
Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemn ‘unacceptable’ gas exploration by Turkey
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer / File Photo

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Tuesday condemned an “unlawful and unacceptable” bid by Turkey to drill inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights, AP said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted a meeting on Tuesday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cairo.

“Turkey’s unacceptable practices and drilling… are a blatant assault on the rights of the Cypriot Republic and the international law,” Anastasiades said. He added that Cyprus would resort to “all available diplomatic means to halt Turkey’s aggression.”

Egypt’s leader said unilateral practices by Turkey risk destabilizing the whole eastern Mediterranean and “damage the interests” of its countries.

Turkey has dispatched vessels to drill for hydrocarbons inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, claiming it is protecting its own interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies