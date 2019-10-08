Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemn ‘unacceptable’ gas exploration by Turkey

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Tuesday condemned an “unlawful and unacceptable” bid by Turkey to drill inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights, AP said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hosted a meeting on Tuesday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cairo.

“Turkey’s unacceptable practices and drilling… are a blatant assault on the rights of the Cypriot Republic and the international law,” Anastasiades said. He added that Cyprus would resort to “all available diplomatic means to halt Turkey’s aggression.”

Egypt’s leader said unilateral practices by Turkey risk destabilizing the whole eastern Mediterranean and “damage the interests” of its countries.

Turkey has dispatched vessels to drill for hydrocarbons inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, claiming it is protecting its own interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.