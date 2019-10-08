Iran opposes any Turkish military op in Syria – ministry

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Oct, 2019 10:14
Turkish and US troops return from a joint patrol in northern Syria, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Akcakale, September 8, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer / File Photo

Tehran opposes any Turkish military operation in Syria, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. It has been following “worrying news of the possibility of the Turkish military forces entering Syrian soil,” according to the statement.

Iran believes that “the occurrence of such an action will not only not end Turkey’s security concerns but will lead to widespread material and human damage,” the ministry said on its website.

Iran “is against any type of possible military operation” of that kind, the ministry said.

Ankara said earlier on Tuesday it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the US began pulling back troops, Reuters reported.

