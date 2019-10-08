 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey’s preparations for Syria op complete – military

8 Oct, 2019 08:16
Get short URL
Turkey’s preparations for Syria op complete – military
© Reuters / Osman Orsal

Ankara said on Tuesday it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the US began pulling back troops, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington, Reuters reported.

US President Donald Trump warned he would “obliterate” the NATO ally’s economy if it took action in Syria that he considered “off limits.”

The US withdrawal will leave its Kurdish-led partner forces in Syria vulnerable to an incursion by the Turkish armed forces, which brands them terrorists.

The Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted on Tuesday it “will never tolerate the establishment of a terror corridor on our borders.” It is “essential to establish a safe zone/peace corridor to contribute to our region’s peace and stability, and for Syrians to achieve a safe life,” it added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies