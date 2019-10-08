 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France won’t sign EU-Mercosur deal ‘under current conditions’ – minister

8 Oct, 2019 07:24
Elisabeth Borne. © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer

Paris will not sign the EU-Mercosur farming deal struck between the EU and the Mercosur countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay under current conditions, France’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

“We can’t sign a trade treaty with a country that doesn’t respect the Amazon forest, that doesn’t respect the Paris (climate) treaty,” Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV.

French President Emmanuel Macron said late August he had decided to block the EU-Mercosur deal, accusing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of lying in playing down concerns about climate change, drawing criticism from Germany and Britain, Reuters said.

