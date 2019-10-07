 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish ship to begin drilling south of Cyprus by Tuesday – Ankara

7 Oct, 2019 15:10 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Turkish ship to begin drilling south of Cyprus by Tuesday – Ankara
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

The Turkish ship Yavuz will begin drilling for oil and gas southwest of Cyprus on Monday or Tuesday, according to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez. Ankara said on Thursday it had sent the ship to the area where Greek Cypriot authorities have already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to Italian and French companies.

Cyprus has accused Turkey of a “severe escalation” of infringements of its sovereign rights, Reuters said.

“All preparations have been completed, and [Yavuz] will start its first drilling in the area either today or tomorrow,” Donmez told an energy conference on Monday.

Turkey has already drilled wells in waters to the east and west of the island, triggering strong protests from Nicosia and the EU in recent months.

