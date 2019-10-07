 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraq to participate in Astana-format meeting on Syria as observer

7 Oct, 2019 13:15 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi meets with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Baghdad, Iraq, October 7, 2019. © Reuters / Iraqi PM Media Office

Baghdad plans to take part in the next meeting on Syria in the ‘Astana format’ as an observer, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Monday.

He made the statement after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Iraqi capital.

The two ministers confirmed the importance of ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity, Alhakim said. The meeting in this format is expected to be held later this month.

Lavrov has arrived in Baghdad for his first visit in five years, as the country is dealing with mass protests against corruption and social problems.

