Iraq to participate in Astana-format meeting on Syria as observer

Baghdad plans to take part in the next meeting on Syria in the ‘Astana format’ as an observer, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Monday.

He made the statement after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Iraqi capital.

The two ministers confirmed the importance of ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity, Alhakim said. The meeting in this format is expected to be held later this month.

Lavrov has arrived in Baghdad for his first visit in five years, as the country is dealing with mass protests against corruption and social problems.